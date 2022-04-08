Salah not distracted by Liverpool contract talks

WATCH Man City v Liverpool via Liverpool TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Salah's deal at Anfield runs out at the end of the 2022-2023 season, and reports suggest he is looking to be made the highest-paid player at the club by a considerable distance.

The former Chelsea and Roma forward has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season, a tally bettered only by Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (37) and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (45) from Europe's top five leagues.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Monday's (AEST) encounter with title rivals Manchester City at Etihad Stadium – with Liverpool just one point behind Pep Guardiola's team at the top of the table – Salah said now is not the time to discuss his own future ahead of a busy period.

After being asked if he was confident a deal would eventually be struck, Salah answered: "I can't say yes, I can't say no, but I've said many times before about what I want.

"But again, I can't really go deep into the contract [situation] now because it's a really sensitive situation and the team needs to win.

"I can't be just going to the news and talking about my contract now, I just focus on the team and that's it."

Salah has not scored from open play in his past eight games for Liverpool, but the 29-year-old insisted he has not allowed the ongoing contract situation to distract him on the pitch.

"No, not at all," he said when asked if it was affecting his game. "I talk to the manager from time to time, I am very professional.

"I know my job very well, I am almost here the first one and last one to leave [the training ground], I know what I'm doing so I'm not bothered about that.

"I am just focused with the team, that's the most important thing for me. Focused to win trophies, and I'm giving everything for the club I could."

Liverpool remains in the hunt for what would be an unprecedented quadruple. Jurgen Klopp's team has already won the Carabao Cup and is firmly in with a chance of lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.