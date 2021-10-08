Ronaldo equals Rooney POTM record

WATCH MUTV 24/7 via beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ronaldo sensationally returned to Old Trafford from Juventus at the end of August and has hit the ground running.

The Portugal captain scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in his first match for the Red Devils since 2009.

Ronaldo was also on target in a 2-1 Premier League win at West Ham United last month and found the back of the net twice in the UEFA Champions League.

The prolific 36-year-old's 17 shots in September was more than any other player registered in the top flight.

Ronaldo was named as Premier League player of the month for the fifth time, matching his former team-mate Wayne Rooney's record tally for United.

Real Madrid's record all-time goalscorer Ronaldo previously won the gong in March 2008, a gap of 13 years, the longest in Premier League history.

Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin, Mohamed Salah and Ismaila Sarr were the other players on the shortlist for the award.