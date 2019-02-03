Rashford drags Man Utd back to winning ways

The England striker finished clinically from Paul Pogba's pass to earn United an eighth win in nine league games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils' winning run had been halted by Burnley , when United fought back from 2-0 down to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw, but the three points rarely looked in much doubt after Rashford's 10th top-flight goal of the season.

Rashford somehow headed over from barely two yards out within the first five minutes, but he soon made amends, controlling Pogba's lofted pass expertly and drilling beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

United eased off after taking the lead and invited some Leicester pressure, although a wayward header from Jonny Evans and a dipping Pereira strike were the best openings the Foxes could muster before the break.

David de Gea was given a tougher test on the hour mark, reacting well to stop Jamie Vardy's half-volley from crossing the line after he spilled the initial attempt, and Solskjaer promptly introduced Anthony Martial for the ineffective Alexis Sanchez in a bid to spark some life into his side.

De Gea was called on again to keep out Rachid Ghezzal's dipping free-kick, while Evans swiped at thin air after being teed up by Harry Maguire, but United held firm for a 17th victory in its last 21 meetings with the Foxes in all competitions.