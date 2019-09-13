LaLiga
Premier league

Pukki and Klopp win August awards

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for August after a flying start to the new season.

Getty Images

The former Celtic flop scored five times in Norwich's first three games on returning to the top flight, including a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

His superb form continued over the international break with two more goals for Finland in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Greece and Italy.

Pukki opened his Premier League account with a consolation strike in a 4-1 loss to Liverpool, which has compiled a perfect record after four games.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp scooped the Manager of the Month award for leading the European champion to victory over the Canaries and defeats of Southampton, Arsenal and Burnley.

Liverpool faces Newcastle on Sunday (AEST) as Norwich entertains reigning champion Manchester City.

News Liverpool Norwich City Football Premier League Jurgen Klopp Teemu Pukki
Previous Tierney and Bellerin back to full training
Read
Tierney and Bellerin back to full training
Next Arsenal's Lacazette out until October
Read
Arsenal's Lacazette out until October

Latest Stories