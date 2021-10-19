Premier League reports player vaccination status

Of those remaining, 13 per cent have received their first COVID-19 jab, with 19 per cent still unvaccinated.

Information on vaccination rates is collected on a weekly basis by the Premier League, according to the statement on Tuesday, which insists that it actively encourages players and staff members at clubs to receive the vaccine.

However, the league explained that the identities of the individuals will not be released, nor will specific details pertaining to particular clubs.

A number of Premier League managers have spoken out in favour of vaccination, notably Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who likened refusing the jab to drink-driving.

"I didn't have to convince the players, it was more a natural decision from the team," Klopp said. "I cannot remember really talking to a player in a one-on-one situation and explaining to him.

"I don't take the vaccination only to protect me, I take the vaccination to protect all the people around me. I don't understand why that is a limitation of freedom because, if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well.

"I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so about everybody around me. If I get [Covid] and I suffer from it: my fault. If I get it and spread it to someone else: my fault and not their fault."

England boss Gareth Southgate, meanwhile, rejected a suggestion that "most" of his squad are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus during the recent international break.

Southgate reiterated his own support for the vaccine programme, saying he saw it as the only way out of the pandemic.