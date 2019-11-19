Pochettino's Tottenham career in numbers

The former Southampton manager turned Spurs from Premier League also-rans into title challengers and leaves just six months on from a Champions League final appearance.

However, poor results have Tottenham in the bottom half of the table this season, while it was humbled 7-2 by Bayern Munich in Europe, and chairman Daniel Levy has decided to act.

Here are the numbers behind a stint that will still see Pochettino remembered fondly as one of Spurs' greatest coaches in recent times.



293

Pochettino departs the club fourth on their all-time list for matches as manager, trailing Bill Nicholson (832), Peter McWilliam (505) and Keith Burkinshaw (431).

54.3

Only Andre Villas-Boas (55 per cent) has a better win rate in competitive games, counting those to have managed at least 50 matches.

202

Pochettino oversaw more Premier League games than any other Tottenham boss to date.

382

Spurs earned the fourth-most points in the top flight during this spell, with only Manchester City (446), Liverpool (404) and Chelsea (398) registering better tallies.

1.89

Pochettino's points-per-game record in the Premier League is second to predecessor Tim Sherwood (1.91). He had led the way coming into the 2019-20 season.

169

Pochettino reached 100 Premier League wins in just 169 matches. Only Jose Mourinho at Chelsea (142) and Alex Ferguson at Manchester United (162) have reached the landmark faster with a single club.

FOUR

In Pochettino's five full seasons at Tottenham, it finished in the top four on four occasions. In the prior 22 Premier League seasons, they had only done so twice.

EIGHT

Last season saw Spurs become the eighth English club to reach the final of the European Cup / Champions League.

TWO

Tottenham lost both of their major finals under Pochettino, suffering defeat in the 2014-2015 Carabao Cup decider as well as last term's Champions League final loss to Liverpool.

36

Despite reaching the final last season, Spurs have conceded more Champions League goals since the start of the 2017-2018 campaign than any other team.

18

Tottenham's domestic form has been a concern throughout 2019. Spurs have lost 18 times in all competitions in this calendar year, more than any other Premier League club. Their worst calendar years in terms of games lost were 1994 and 1997 (23).