Nunez header sees Liverpool edge West Ham

Darwin Nunez's first-half header was enough to seal the points for Jurgen Klopp's men, his first goal at Anfield for his new club.

West Ham was second best for most of the game but will still be disappointed to leave empty-handed after Jarrod Bowen saw a penalty saved by Alisson just before the break.

It ends a run of five games without defeat for David Moyes' team, while Liverpool followed up its impressive victory over Manchester City on Monday (AEDT).

The first chance of note came in the 15th minute when a long pass from Thiago Alcantara found Nunez, whose fierce 25-yard strike was tipped over by Lukasz Fabianski.

But the Uruguayan was not to be denied seven minutes later as he ran onto Kostas Tsimikas' pinpoint left-wing delivery to head past the despairing Fabianski into the far corner of the net.

Liverpool almost scored again when Nunez rattled the post from the edge of the box but nearly had its lead wiped out just before half-time.

Bowen was felled in the box by Joe Gomez, only for Alisson to save the England international's resulting penalty low to his right.

Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino went close to adding to the hosts' lead in the second half, while Kurt Zouma hit his own crossbar with an attempted block.

West Ham could have snatched a late equaliser when the ball fell kindly for Tomas Soucek in front of goal, only for substitute James Milner to deflect it off target and ultimately seal the win for Liverpool.