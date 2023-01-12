Newcastle's Joelinton charged with drink-driving

The 26-year-old was pulled over by police in the early hours of Thursday morning and subsequently arrested for being over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 01:20am today, officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant.

"Joelinton Cassio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol."

Joelinton will appear before magistrates in Newcastle on 27 January (AEDT), which is sandwiched between the two legs of United's Carabao Cup semi-final with Southampton.

The Brazilian has played in 21 of Newcastle's 23 games this season, starting 19 of those – only five players have featured more times.