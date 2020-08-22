Matty Longstaff signs new deal with Newcastle

Midfielder Longstaff is to remain at his boyhood club for a further two years, ending speculation over his future having signed a short-term extension to see out the closing months of the 2019-2020 season.

The 20-year-old, who is the younger brother of fellow Newcastle player Sean, made 15 appearances in all competitions during the campaign, scoring three goals.

He marked his Premier League debut in October 2019 with the winner against Manchester United, while he also scored in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford just over two months later.

"I'm delighted to have signed. It took a bit longer than I'd hoped but I'm really happy it's done now, and I can't wait to get back to playing at a full St James' Park hopefully soon," Longstaff said.

"I spoke to Steve Bruce and we talked through it and it was a no-brainer after I spoke to him.

"He gave me my chance and I'm really looking forward to working with him and his coaching staff, who were all great with me."

Newcastle boss Bruce is delighted to keep hold of a player whose club form led to a call-up to the England Under-19 squad.

"It's taken a while, but patience is a virtue and I've always said that I was quietly confident," Bruce said. "We never want to lose our good young players and it's an important time for Matty now.

"I do believe the speculation affected him, so let's hope we get to see the real Matty, the one who burst onto the scene before last Christmas, and let's see him come and perform to the level which we hope he can maintain."

Jeff Hendrick could add further competition for places in midfield. The Republic of Ireland international is reportedly close to signing for Newcastle on a free transfer after leaving Burnley.