Mat Ryan makes bushfire fund pledge

The Socceroos and Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper will send the funds to the WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation emergency fund.

I’ll be donating $500 for every registered save by all @premierleague goalkeepers this weekend.



Please visit any of the sites below if you’re able to contribute. Thank you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ALkFfMdOL8https://t.co/XhnSbJMHX0https://t.co/cOYyfGOZMVhttps://t.co/3aUufmplV7 pic.twitter.com/07QarFLEBJ — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) January 9, 2020

In posts on Twitter and Instagram, Ryan wrote: "In the light of the devastation caused by the bushfires back home, I'm donating 500 Australian dollars for every registered save by all Premier League goalkeepers across every Premier League fixture for this weekend.

"I've chosen to donate to the WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation emergency fund. Thank you to all for your support thus far and as a nation we really do appreciate your gratitude and generosity.

"However, there continue to be homes lost, lives of both people and animals lost or in danger, along with whole communities, businesses and more.

"I hope we can continue in the same manner and continue to encourage and influence people into raising money for those affected."

The wildfires are said to have killed 27 people and approximately 500 million animals. In the state of Victoria, 1.2 million hectares have been burnt by blazes while New South Wales has seen almost 1,900 homes destroyed. South Australia has also suffered, with more than a third of Kangaroos Island said to have been burned.

Ryan, from Plumpton in New South Wales, pledged $1,000 for every goal scored across the A-League and W-League last week as part of an appeal through Professional Footballers Australia's Footballers' Trust. Twenty-seven goals were scored across the two leagues.