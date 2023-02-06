Man City charged over alleged financial breaches

Manchester City is facing punishment from the Premier League for alleged breaches of financial regulations.

After a lengthy investigation spanning years, the Premier League has laid charges against the reigning champion relating to revenue information, details of manager and player remuneration, UEFA regulations, profitability and sustainability and co-operation with Premier League investigations.

A statement from the league said alleged breaches were committed from September 2009 to 2018 season and will now be referred to an independent commission.

More to come