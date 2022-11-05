Lopetegui appointed Wolves manager

Wolves confirmed the appointment of Lopetegui as its new manager, bringing an end to the search for Bruno Lage's replacement.

Lage was axed at the start of October in the wake of a defeat to West Ham United.

Having picked up just four points from six matches since, including a 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in its latest outing, Wolves sit second-bottom.

Lopetegui was dismissed by Sevilla last month after more than three years with the Andalusian side, which he guided to UEFA Europa League success in 2020.

While it was reported the former Real Madrid and Spain coach initially rejected Wolves' advances, the club confirmed has has taken up its offer.

Lopetegui will begin his Molineux tenure on Monday, 14 November, meaning he will have to wait until after Qatar 2022 for his first game in the dugout – which will come against Everton on 27 December (AEDT).

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said via a statement: "Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves.

"Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks."

Wolves take on Leeds United in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with a home match against Arsenal next weekend rounding off its league fixtures before the break for the FIFA World Cup.