LaLiga
Premier league

Lloris suffers dislocated elbow

Tottenham hotspur has confirmed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dislocated his elbow during Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion after he was assessed at a nearby hospital.

Getty Images

The France international fell awkwardly after Neal Maupay headed Brighton into the lead three minutes into the match at Amex Stadium, and had to be taken off on a stretcher.

Lloris was replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga, who conceded twice more as Aaron Connolly's brace ensured a comfortable win for Brighton.

A statement on Tottenham's official website said: "We can confirm that Hugo Lloris sustained a dislocated elbow during Saturday's match against Brighton.

"Our club captain was stretchered off as a result of the injury and will return to London after being assessed at a local hospital.

"Assessment will continue in the coming week to ascertain the full extent of the injury and the length of time he will require to undergo rehabilitation."

News Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur Football Premier League Hugo Lloris
Previous Last-gasp Milner penalty maintains Reds' run
Read
Last-gasp Milner penalty maintains Reds' run
Next Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Read
Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Latest Stories