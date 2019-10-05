Humiliated in a 7-2 UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek, Spurs needed a response to ward off rumours of disharmony but encountered only more pain at Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Lloris bore the worst of it, the captain left in agony and taken from the field on a stretcher after landing awkwardly on his left arm in an incident that gifted the hosts a third-minute lead, and led to a lengthy delay.

The goalkeeper dropped a routine Pascal Gross cross, stumbled backwards and was in too much anguish to keep Neal Maupay from nodding home the loose ball at point-blank range.

Connolly, 19, doubled Brighton's lead before the interval and completed a dream first Premier League start with an exquisite second in the 65th minute that sealed his side's first win over Tottenham since 1983.

Paulo Gazzaniga replaced Lloris, who received oxygen from medical staff, and he was retrieving the ball from the back of the net in the 32nd minute.

The substitute made the initial save after Connolly beat Ben Davies to Dan Burns's delivery from the left but could not prevent the teenager from converting the rebound.

It took Tottenham almost 45 minutes to threaten Brighton's goal, Erik Lamela's attempt coming after a fine team move forcing Lewis Dunk to hack clear off his own line.

The influential Gross grazed the crossbar with a cheeky free-kick moments before Connolly scored his second, an arrowed right-footed shot into the far corner.

Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Lucas Moura were all unable to reduce the deficit as Spurs limped to another harrowing defeat.