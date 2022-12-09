Liverpool star Diaz suffers injury setback in training

Diaz has been absent since sustaining the injury in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal in October, but he was named in its squad for a training camp in Dubai earlier this week.

The Colombia winger – who has recorded four goals and two assists in 12 appearances for Liverpool this term – was initially expected to play a full part in team training ahead of the Premier League's resumption later this month.

However, a statement released by Liverpool on Friday revealed Diaz had been forced to miss two training sessions, while he will also sit out the Reds' friendly against Lyon on Monday (AEDT).

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed Luis Diaz is to undergo further assessment on an issue sustained in training during Liverpool’s Dubai camp. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2022

As the club confirmed Diaz's injury would require further assessment, reports said the 25-year-old would return to England after experiencing discomfort in the same knee.

"It's all good with the boys who are here," manager Jurgen Klopp said. "What's not good is we have to see with Lucho.

"He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good."

Liverpool will face Lyon and Milan in friendlies before resuming competitive action with an Carabao Cup last-16 tie against Manchester City on 23 December.

The Reds sit sixth in the Premier League, seven points adrift of the Champions League places, ahead of their next top-flight fixture against Aston Villa on 27 December.