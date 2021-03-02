Liverpool legend St John dies aged 82

St John was one of the star performers of the Bill Shankly era at Anfield after joining for a then club-record fee of £37,500 from Motherwell in 1961.

After helping Liverpool to secure promotion not Division One, he was a key member of title-winning sides in 1963-1964 and 1965-1966.

In memory of Ian St John, Liverpool legend.



You'll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/YYqle7veOe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2021

Those successes came either side of arguably St John's finest hour, when he netted an extra-time winner to sink Leeds United 2-1 in the FA Cup final and secure Liverpool's first success in the competition.

St John made 425 appearances for Liverpool between 1961 and 1971, scoring 118 goals.

He won 21 Scotland caps and returned to Motherwell as manager in 1973.

However, St John's post-playing career is best remembered for his time as a media personality, most notably alongside former England striker Jimmy Greaves on the inimitable "Saint and Greavsie" show.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather," St John's family said in a statement issued via Liverpool's official website.

"He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside.

"We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times.

"The family would be grateful for privacy at this extremely sad time."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was among those to pay tributes on social media.

"RIP Ian St John. Another Liverpool legend sadly passes away," he tweeted.

"One of the players, along with Bill Shankly, who made the club what it is today."

St John's compatriot and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson tweeted: "A man of warmth, humour, knowledge, wisdom and joy.

"Scotland and Liverpool has lost a true giant. My love goes to his family. Rest in peace, Ian St John."