Liverpool legend Dalglish has coronavirus

The news was announced in a message from Dalglish's family that said the 69-year-old is asymptomatic.

The Dalglish family have released the following statement to supporters regarding Sir Kenny Dalglish. https://t.co/aNT5fXakFx — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 10, 2020

Dalglish, A Scotland international, had been attending hospital on Thursday (AEST) for treatment on an infection when he was tested for COVID-19 and "unexpectedly" was shown to be carrying the virus.

Ian Rush, who partnered Dalglish in Liverpool's attack in the 1980s and is Liverpool's record scorer, wished his former team-mate well via Instagram: "Wishing a speedy recovery to the best...Sir Kenny Dalglish. Get well soon #YNWA."

Steven Gerrard, who was captain of Liverpool during Dalglish's second spell in charge at Anfield, which ended in May 2012, also wished him well.

Now manager of Rangers in Scotland, Gerrard wrote: "Get well soon, king."

Liverpool's current goalkeeper Alisson sent his well wishes, writing: "Love from Becker family to Sir Kenny Dalglish!!"

Reds past and present, Robbie Keane and James Milner, both sent "Get well soon Sir Kenny" messages, echoed by former England striker Gary Lineker and the Scottish Football Association.

Celtic, the club where Dalglish began his playing career, released a statement reading: "Sending our love and best wishes to @kennethdalglish following tonight's news. Get well soon, King Kenny."

Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers, where Dalglish was also a manager, also rallied behind him.

Former Rovers centre-back and fellow Scot, Colin Hendry, who helped Dalglish's team to the 1994-1995 Premier League title, backed his former mentor to return to full health.

Hendry wrote on Twitter: "To one of the biggest influences on my career ...my boyhood idol .. my then manager .......King Kenny. Another match you'll win ...I'm sure xx"