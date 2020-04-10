Coronavirus latest
Premier league

Liverpool legend Dalglish has coronavirus

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club has announced.

Getty Images

The news was announced in a message from Dalglish's family that said the 69-year-old is asymptomatic.

Dalglish, A Scotland international, had been attending hospital on Thursday (AEST) for treatment on an infection when he was tested for COVID-19 and "unexpectedly" was shown to be carrying the virus.

Ian Rush, who partnered Dalglish in Liverpool's attack in the 1980s and is Liverpool's record scorer, wished his former team-mate well via Instagram: "Wishing a speedy recovery to the best...Sir Kenny Dalglish. Get well soon #YNWA."

Steven Gerrard, who was captain of Liverpool during Dalglish's second spell in charge at Anfield, which ended in May 2012, also wished him well.

Now manager of Rangers in Scotland, Gerrard wrote: "Get well soon, king."

Liverpool's current goalkeeper Alisson sent his well wishes, writing: "Love from Becker family to Sir Kenny Dalglish!!"

Reds past and present, Robbie Keane and James Milner, both sent "Get well soon Sir Kenny" messages, echoed by former England striker Gary Lineker and the Scottish Football Association.

Celtic, the club where Dalglish began his playing career, released a statement reading: "Sending our love and best wishes to @kennethdalglish following tonight's news. Get well soon, King Kenny."

Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers, where Dalglish was also a manager, also rallied behind him.

Former Rovers centre-back and fellow Scot, Colin Hendry, who helped Dalglish's team to the 1994-1995 Premier League title, backed his former mentor to return to full health.

Hendry wrote on Twitter: "To one of the biggest influences on my career ...my boyhood idol .. my then manager .......King Kenny. Another match you'll win ...I'm sure xx"

 

News Liverpool Football Premier League Coronavirus Kenny Dalglish
Previous Norwich secures deal for Dudelange winger Sinani
Read
Norwich secures deal for Dudelange winger Sinani
Next West Ham players agree to defer wage chunk
Read
West Ham players agree to defer wage chunk

Latest Stories