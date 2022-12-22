Kulusevski predicts improved Spurs after WC break

Spurs will play their first game in well over a month when they travel to Brentford on Tuesday (AEDT).

Antonio Conte's side sits fourth in the Premier League and are into the Champions League round of 16, with Milan its opponent.

Winger Kulusevski feels Spurs will return an even better side following the hiatus.

"I expect better results than the first six months of the season," Kulusevski said. "I think we can do better and we've been working, so now it's just time to show what we've been doing.

"I think we have a lot of quality players that still can make more. We have very good players and you saw that in the World Cup. Almost every player did very well.

"So I think that we would just have to stay healthy and then play like we can."

Kulusevski has six goal involvements from nine appearances this season, having been sidelined due to injury.

While a number of Kulusevki's team-mates have spent the last month or so battling it out in Qatar, Sweden's failure to qualify for the tournament means the former Juventus man has remained with Spurs.

Harry Kane was one of those at the World Cup, missing a crucial late penalty for England as they crashed out against France in the quarter-finals.

Kulusevski is looking forward to linking back up with the prolific striker Kane as Spurs look for their first silverware since winning the Carabo Cup in 2008.

"He's [Kane] had a nice break, so it was very good to see him and I can't wait to play with him," Kulusevski said.

Kulusevski says former Chelsea boss Conte, known for being a hard taskmaster, has ensured those players not at the World Cup have been rigorously put through their paces.

"He's good. He doesn't care about anything," Kulusevski added. "It doesn't matter if it's dark or if it's raining, you [have] just got to do the work and that's how it's supposed to be.

"I think that we worked a lot on pressing and I think it's important that we get better.

"I think that the next thing is that when we win the ball, we have to choose the right pass so we can score."