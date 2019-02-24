Klopp still cautious as United looms

Liverpool has the chance to move three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table if it can inflict a first domestic defeat on caretaker United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With City in the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool's clash with United is its game in hand and could prove pivotal in the run-in.

However, Klopp is keen to stress that his side still has plenty of other tough matches to come in the remaining weeks that it must be fully focused for.

"Would we like to win the game and go three points in front of City, of course we would," Klopp said.

"Would a victory over United be worth more than three points? No, because we still have to play Tottenham [Hotspur] and Chelsea and other difficult teams before the end of the season.

"We actually have three big games this week and United is only one. After that we play Watford, who are a really good side and would be in the top six if they could be a little more consistent, then Everton away.

"They will be approaching the game like a World Cup final after we won at Anfield with a goal in the 96th minute."

Klopp added: "If you are where we are, at or near the top of the table and going for the title, every single game is important.

"United look in great shape, Solskjaer has put them back on track and if we can go there and win it would be a tremendous result, but the three points would not be more significant than any others we might collect.

"If we can stay strong until the end of the season everything will be fine. We cannot allow ourselves to place too much importance on one result."