Keane signs new five-year contract with Everton

The England centre-back, who has made 94 Premier League appearances since joining from Burnley in 2017, became a mainstay under Carlo Ancelotti last season.

The 27-year-old's form saw him rewarded with a recall by England boss Gareth Southgate last week ahead of September's Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

📺 | “It's time we started producing results on the pitch. We want to finish higher in the table than we did last year and get into Europe."@michaelkeane04 shares his ambition at #EFC under “one of the best managers there has been” in @MrAncelotti. — Everton (@Everton) August 30, 2020

"I have loved my three years at Everton and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds," Keane told Evertontv.

"I am learning every day on the training pitch with the manager and all his staff. They have been brilliant and really got across the way they want us to play. The manager is one of the best there has been.

"I am hoping we can kick on this season and make the fans proud again. Before lockdown I had a good run of form and, hopefully, I can keep that going into this season and keep improving.

"I am not happy just staying where I am at the minute. I want to keep improving and keep learning. My best years are definitely ahead of me.

"I am working on things every day… striving to get better in every part of my game and, hopefully, I can show that."

The Toffees finished 12th last season and kick off the new campaign at Tottenham on September 13.