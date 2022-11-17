Jones signs new long-term deal with Liverpool

The 21-year-old has amassed 81 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side since his debut in January 2019, scoring eight goals and recording nine assists.

Jones has made just seven appearances (two starts) so far this season due to injury.

Speaking to the club's website after the news was confirmed, the Liverpool-born midfielder said: "First of all, I want to thank the coaching staff for having the belief in me as always, for giving me the chance.

"And of course for me, I'm over the moon, I'm buzzing. It was an easy thing [to decide to renew].

"It's my boyhood club, I'm a Scouser, I've supported the club for the whole of my life, so yeah, I'm buzzing and I can't wait to see what the future holds.

"I think if I was at a different club as well, my goal and aim and dream would always be to come here and play. But I'm here now, I've been here since I was six, I've gone all the way through."

Jones has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the Community Shield since making his first-team debut.

He also became Liverpool's youngest ever captain when he took the armband in the FA Cup win against Shrewsbury Town in February 2020, aged just 19 years and five days.

His goal against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in February 2021 also made him the youngest Liverpool player to score away from Anfield in the Premier League since Raheem Sterling against Burnley in December 2014.