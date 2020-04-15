Jimmy Greaves returns home from hospital

Spurs confirmed last week the 80-year-old had been admitted.

Greaves suffered a stroke in 2015 that left him severely disabled, although his son Danny insisted in February that he remained "in good spirits".

A post on Greaves' official social media pages brought a positive update on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to let you all know that Jimmy is now back at home recuperating with his wife Irene," it read.

"He has been very ill, and we are hoping he will be fine going forward."

The post added: "Thanks to the thousands of you that have sent goodwill messages.

"We love that so many of you still hold Jimmy so dear to your hearts, and it's lovely to know that there is still so much love for him in the world."

Greaves, who also represented Chelsea, Milan and West Ham, scored a record 266 goals for Tottenham between 1961 and 1970 and netted 44 times in 57 appearances for England.

His total of 357 goals in England's top flight is the highest figure in the competition's history.