Jimenez suffered fractured skull against Arsenal

Jimenez collided heavily with Arsenal centre-back David Luiz when defending a fifth-minute corner at Emirates Stadium and left the field on a stretcher after receiving oxygen and lengthy medical attention.

Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital.



He has our love and support as he begins a period of recovery.



We're all with you, @Raul_Jimenez9. — Wolves (@Wolves) November 30, 2020

Wolves provided an update on Monday, confirming the nature of the injury and adding that the Mexican was "comfortable" after an operation.