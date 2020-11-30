LaLiga
Jimenez suffered fractured skull against Arsenal

Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull and underwent surgery after a sickening injury in Wolves' win at Arsenal on Monday (AEDT), the club has confirmed.

Jimenez collided heavily with Arsenal centre-back David Luiz when defending a fifth-minute corner at Emirates Stadium and left the field on a stretcher after receiving oxygen and lengthy medical attention.

Wolves provided an update on Monday, confirming the nature of the injury and adding that the Mexican was "comfortable" after an operation.

