James to miss up to a month after knee setback

The right-back returned to action against Bournemouth on Wednesday (AEDT), having been out since October and missed England's FIFA World Cup campaign.

But James lasted just over 50 minutes before going down clutching his knee again.

Coach Graham Potter was "concerned" with the injury occurring in the same place as the previous issue, and Chelsea has confirmed James has suffered a setback.

"Defender Reece James underwent assessment earlier today after being substituted during the second half of last night's 2-0 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth due to a knee injury," a statement from the club read.

"Scan results have regrettably confirmed a setback for the 23-year-old, with Reece now set to be ruled out for up to a month."

James had earlier posted on Twitter describing his "toughest year to date", saying a painful end to 2022 had "naturally [affected] me mentally".