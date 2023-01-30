Howe tips big things to come from Gordon at Newcastle

Gordon joined Newcastle from struggling Everton over the weekend.

Newcastle has reportedly paid an initial £40million for the 21-year-old, with an additional £5m due in add-ons.

Gordon handed in a transfer request at Everton last week, having missed three training sessions, though Howe has no concerns over the winger's attitude.

"He'll give us a lot," Howe said.

"He's a young player with huge potential to have a big impact on our season.

"Very quick, dynamic. He's versatile and can play on both sides. The best is yet to come from him. I've got no doubts about his character. He is fiercely determined and ambitious.

"I believe he will fit our style of play. He is an incredible athlete and has the ability to run box-to-box at very high speed.

"I think he has the athletic durability that we want in our wide players. He has the passion that the fans will feed off but Anthony will have to earn that support."

Gordon's fiery side was on show when Everton lost at St James' Park in October, clashing with Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar and Nick Pope.

"It's interesting looking back at the footage, I like that he didn't stand down that day. He was aggressive," Howe added.

"The supporters and his team-mates will grow to love that about him."

While Gordon has bolstered Newcastle's attacking options, Howe is set to lose midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who is on the verge of following Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest.

"Jonjo has had injuries this season and certainly I would not want to lose him," Howe said of the former Liverpool midfielder.

"I have to understand again, similar to Chris Wood, the player's wishes with his contract coming to an end.

"It will be very difficult to keep Jonjo currently, with where he wants his career to go. We can keep players who want to leave – there is nothing to say that every player that wants to leave you have to let go.

"But you have to take every situation independently and try to judge everything, judge what is best for him and the club.

"This is a very difficult situation. From a footballing perspective, I definitely want to keep Jonjo, I rate him highly. Jonjo I believe is talking to Nottingham Forest, I don't know what stage that is at."

Newcastle has been linked with a loan move for Sheffield United's Sander Berge and Howe confirmed he wants a replacement for Shelvey, though acknowledged it would be "very difficult" to sign another player on a permanent basis in the final two days of the window.