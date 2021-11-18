Gerrard fronts media for first time as Villa boss

The Reds legend took the top job at Villa Park last week, agreeing terms on a deal that runs until 2025 after calling time on his Rangers stint.

Gerrard had guided the Gers to their first Scottish Premiership title success in 10 years last season and left with the Ibrox club four points clear of rival Celtic.

Gerrard: “Pressure and responsibility is what I want. That’s the exciting bit, to go and prove to everyone that I’m good enough for this job, that I can move this club forward and make the supporters happy.” 🟣 pic.twitter.com/KP8I8U5XFH — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 18, 2021

The 41-year-old takes over a Villans team who lost their last five in a row under Dean Smith, with Gerrard seeking to lead a revival that would enhance his own reputation as a manager.

But he does not see his new club as a stopping-off point en route to a potential return to Liverpool.

"I'm all in, and I will give this job everything that it needs for it to be a success. I'll be 100 per cent committed and so will my staff," Gerrard said at his first Villa media conference.

“It’s an extremely proud moment, it’s a real honour to be the Head Coach of this football club.” 🙌



Watch Steven Gerrard's first press conference as Head Coach of Aston Villa in full. 🗣️ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 18, 2021

"[It's] very unfair, and you'll never hear me saying it's a stepping stone. For me, I'm really honoured and proud to be in this position.

"There is nothing wrong in football with having dreams and aspirations, but Liverpool have got a world-class coach [in Jurgen Klopp] that they are very happy with.

"If he was to sign a lifetime deal right now, then I would be very happy for them and him."

Gerrard won 125 of his 193 games in charge of Rangers for a win rate of 64.8 per cent, with his longest winning run being a nine-game streak that ended in November 2020.

His first game at the Villa helm is at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (AEDT), while his return to Anfield will come on 12 December.

The former England international is third on the list of all-time appearance makers (710) for Liverpool, and he has been tipped as the likely man to replace Klopp one day.

"He's a great man and a great coach," Gerrard said. "I think Liverpool are very lucky to have him at the helm, and I'm a Liverpool fan, so long may that continue.

"He sent me a message and said he's looking forward to a big hug on the side on 11 December, so it's something for me to look forward to."