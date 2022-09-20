DAVIS CUP
Fernandes compares Ten Hag to Guardiola, Klopp

Bruno Fernandes has commended Erik ten Hag for instilling "a style" and the requisite "discipline" at Manchester United, comparing the Dutchman's early approach to that of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

The former Ajax boss succeeded interim predecessor Ralf Rangnick at the end of the last Premier League campaign and spent the pre-season looking to reshape the Old Trafford club following a dire 2021-2022 term.

After something of a tough transfer window, a poor start to the new season saw Ten Hag drop captain Harry Maguire and left-back Luke Shaw – and since then, United have gone unbeaten domestically, lying fifth before the international break.

Reflecting on what Ten Hag has brought to the club over the past few months, Fernandes says he has enforced his plans with great emphasis.

"He has an idea, he has a style," Fernandes said. "You have to follow his rules, he is strict on that. I like that.

"He has brought discipline, which is something I think we missed in the past. Everyone must be on the same page.

"That is what Pep and Klopp have been doing for years, because they have stability in the club, and in the way they choose the transfer market and build the team.

"I saw the manager say that we do not want to bring players just for the sake of it, we want to bring the right players for what we want to do.

"It is something the club needs. We still have a margin to improve, and he needs time to get the most out of us. I believe we will get to the point with him where are established as a team and everyone is on the same page."

