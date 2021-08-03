Fabinho signs new Liverpool deal

Fabinho has committed his future to Liverpool after the midfielder signed a new long-term deal.

𝗙𝗔𝗕 news... 😁@_fabinhotavares has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 3, 2021

The Brazilian expressed his delight at extending his stay at Anfield.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract with the club," Fabinho said.

"Since the beginning of the conversation, I was really positive about it because it's what I wanted – staying in this club, keep playing for Liverpool. Now this is official and I'm really happy.

"These last three seasons I've been really happy here. I learned a lot with the manager, with all the staff, with the boys as well.

"We achieved things together and for me I think it's the best place to be, the best place to keep growing, to keep learning from the staff, from the boys. Hopefully we will keep achieving good things."