Everton loses Richarlison with torn calf

The Brazil international was substituted after 58 minutes in the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, with Benitez defending that decision by insisting his player was injured.

Everton since confirmed the 24 year-old faces a spell out of action, at a time when it is already without England frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to a thigh injury.

Calvert-Lewin has been absent since August, with Everton hoping Richarlison's spell out of the team will be significantly shorter.

A club medical update stated Richarlison is "expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks", the former Watford player undergoing a scan that revealed the muscle tear.

Richarlison, a strike partner of Neymar for Brazil, has three Premier League goals and two assists from 11 appearances this season. He had two goals disallowed in last week's 2-1 home win over Arsenal before getting the equaliser.

His creative influence as well as his goal threat will be missed by an Everton side that sits 14th in the Premier League, with Richarlison having created 13 chances for others so far in this campaign.