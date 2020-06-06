EPL announces zero new positive cases

A total of 1195 players and staff were tested for COVID-19 across Thursday and Friday and, for the second time in six rounds of testing, there were no positives.

The previous round yielded one positive, which Tottenham Hotspur confirmed was one of its employees.

A statement released on Sunday (AEST) read: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June, 1195 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

The first set of tests, which took place on 17 and 18 May, produced six positives from a sample size of 748. Since then, the highest total of positives came in round three, with four from 1008 tests.

The Premier League will restart with two matches on 17 June, with Manchester City to face Arsenal and Aston Villa to take on Sheffield United.