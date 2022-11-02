England buoyed by Saka's return to Arsenal training

Saka was forced off in the 27th minute of Monday's (AEDT) 5-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest following a heavy challenge from Renan Lodi, having assisted Gabriel Martinelli's opener.

The youngster's injury led to fears he might not be fit to feature in Gareth Southgate's squad for Qatar, but on Thursday, Mikel Arteta confirmed Saka had overcome the problem.

With Arsenal looking to top its UEFA Europa League group by beating Zurich, Saka has joined Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mohamed Elneny in making a return to training.

"They are in different stages, obviously. Mo had a long-term injury but has recovered in a really good way and has been training with the team for a week or two," Arteta said.

"Oleks' [return] was very recent, and he trained in just two sessions, and Bukayo just missed one or two and was fine today."

Arteta was asked whether Saka wanted to play on after suffering the injury, and stressed the importance of making a rapid decision in such situations.

"We're using our brains and our common sense, but obviously he had a kick and wasn't comfortable," Arteta said.

"We made a decision to get him off, and now he's feeling fine. We'll assess each individual as it comes.

"We had to make a decision and we couldn't delay a situation like that, because every minute that a player is not 100 per cent to play, it's costing the team. We have to make those decisions quickly."

Asked whether officials offer enough protection to players like Saka, the Gunners boss said: "I'm sure the referees have looked at all the incidents, all the fouls, the number of fouls our front players are getting, and it's their job to manage that situation in the best possible way."