Diallo targeting Premier League, UCL success

United agreed a deal with Serie A side Atalanta for 18-year-old winger Diallo back in October and he arrived at the club.

He has signed a contract until June 2025 with the option for an extra year and has lofty ambitions at Old Trafford.

"I'm a little bit too anxious to say this given it's just the start [of my time here] but my dream is to win the Premier League and the Champions League with Manchester United. That is my aim and goal," Diallo said in a club interview.

"I'm over the moon to be here. I'm so excited to start here at Manchester United. It's a dream come true and I can't wait to start and play with the guys.

"It's been a little bit strange these last few months. I would have hoped to have played a little bit more with Atalanta, but it wasn't possible. Now I'm here and I'm very happy to be here and I'm expecting a lot from my experience here. I'm looking forward to starting."

Diallo made his debut for Atalanta in October 2019 but left the club after only five appearances in all competitions – he played just 35 minutes of football for the Italian club after his impending move was announced.

The teenager consequently has no doubt there is plenty for him to learn and he will be looking to fellow Ivorian Eric Bailly and Paul Pogba to help him settle.

"I'm only young, only 18, so there is still a long way ahead for me. I want to learn and progress and I will be listening to the more experienced players here and the coach, and I'll do my best and work hard to succeed," Diallo said.

"To be honest I cannot wait, I'm so excited at the prospect of working with these fantastic people at such a great club. This adventure is about to start and I'm really, really excited and over the moon.

"Eric will be a definite reference point for me. I've actually already been in touch with him over the last few months and we've been chatting.

"I'll be asking him for advice and will be listening to all he says, and also the other players who speak French and Italian like Pogba for example, he will be another good reference point for me."