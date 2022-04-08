De Speigel alleges City financial breaches

The publication, working with the European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) journalism network, also undertook its own investigation with its findings suggesting City has been questioned in these three areas.

Der Spiegel alleges City pressured underage players "to sign contracts through monetary payments, in violation of the rules", and of paying a "significant portion" of former manager Roberto Mancini's compensation with a "fictitious consultancy contract".

The German outlet also claims sponsors in Abu Dhabi only provide a "portion of their payments" to the club, with owner Sheikh Mansour – a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family – covering the difference.

City is said to believe Der Spiegel's claims are part of an orchestrated attempt to cause damage to the club amid a crucial period on the pitch, after the publication's previous reporting of Financial Fair Play (FFP) irregularities.

The newspaper reported in November 2018 that it had seen internal documents showing City officials discussed how to wipe out a £9.9 million ($17.3 million) shortfall five years earlier.

That sparked an investigation by UEFA in 2018, with the governing body issuing a two-season ban from European competition and a €30 million ($44 million) fine to City for "serious breaches" of FFP regulations between 2012 and 2016.

However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) subsequently investigated the matter in 2020 and overturned the ban, finding no "conclusive evidence" on inflated sponsorship deals, despite acknowledging City had shown a "blatant disregard" to UEFA's investigation.

City lost a ruling by the court of appeal the next year that confirmed it was under continued investigation by the Premier League for alleged FFP breaches.

The club's legal team did not want it reported that it was challenging the jurisdiction of Premier League arbitrators, while also fighting a request to disclose documents and information to the panel in the case.