COVID positive Arteta to miss Man City clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Gunners' game with Manchester City on New Year's Day.

Arteta was the first major Premier League figure to test positive for COVID-19 back in March 2020, which coincidentally led to Arsenal's game with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium being postponed at the time.

The north London side has won its last four games in the Premier League, including a 5-0 win at Norwich City on Boxing Day.

"Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19," an Arsenal statement read. "Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well."

City, where Arteta previously served as assistant coach to Pep Guardiola before moving to the Gunners in 2019, has won the last nine meetings between the sides.

