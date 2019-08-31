Chelsea to meet Twitter after Zouma abuse

Zouma scored an 89th-minute own goal on Sunday (AEST) as Chelsea threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

In the immediate aftermath of the equaliser, a number of racial slurs against Zouma were seen on Twitter.

Fellow Chelsea player Tammy Abraham and Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have been subjected to similar abuse this season after missing penalties for their respective teams.

Asked if Chelsea would meet with social media companies in light of the latest posts, Lampard said in a news conference: "I think we have plans to do that."

He added: "I am probably going over old ground from Tammy. Firstly it is [the responsibility of] the person who does it, whoever is hiding.

"Then it is on the social media platforms, to give them some accountability to people who register and can be chased down for it. It is important.

"If there is no culpability to anybody then anyone can say anything. I don't care if it's racism, calling names, homophobia, sexism, everything. Unfortunately among society it is out there and it has to be dealt with."

Earlier this week, United midfielder Pogba uploaded a Twitter post in response to racism directed towards him.

My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football. Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/J9IqyWQj4K — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 25, 2019

"My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football," the FIFA World Cup winner wrote.

"Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation."