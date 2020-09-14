LaLiga is back!
Premier league

Castagne reveals PSG snub prompted Atalanta exit

Leicester City's Timothy Castagne says he decided to leave Atalanta after being left out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Getty Images

WATCH: Vardy matches Van Nistelrooy to sink Baggies

The Belgium international scored on his debut for Leicester in Monday's (AEST) 3-0 Premier League win at West Brom.

He joined Brendan Rodgers' side on a five-year deal after impressing during three seasons with Atalanta, with his versatility as a wing-back capable of playing on either flank helping him to stand out.

However, Castagne says part of the reason he chose to move clubs was because he wanted a more regular playing position.

When he was omitted from the starting line-up for the 2-1 loss to PSG, coming on as a substitute with just eight minutes of normal time remaining, he knew the time was right to leave Bergamo.

"I could have renewed the contract," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The decision came after the game against PSG. The technical situation weighed on me. I'd been tried in the starting XI all week, and the night [of the game] I was left out. Honestly, it was a surprise.

"I needed to play regularly in the same role: once, I was on the right, then on the left, then on the bench. It wasn't exactly the best."

Castagne also suggested he would have preferred a more forthright relationship with Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

"Technically and tactically, he is among the absolute elite, but there wasn't a great relationship on a human level - not because of any particular problem between us," he said.

"He has his own way of doing things. For example, if you're left out, it would be important to have an explanation from the coach. But that's okay: this made me stronger mentally."

News PSG Leicester City Atalanta Premier League
Previous Lampard 'amused' by Klopp jibe
Read
Lampard 'amused' by Klopp jibe
Next Werner wins key penalty as Chelsea sinks Brighton
Read
Werner wins key penalty as Chelsea sinks Brighton

Latest Stories