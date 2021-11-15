Bolt believes United should have moved for Conte

The pressure is growing on Solskjaer following a disappointing start to the campaign, with United winning just seven of its opening 16 games in all competitions.

Solskjaer's side has been soundly beaten 5-0 by rival Liverpool and 2-0 by Manchester City in its last two home Premier League matches and is sixth with 11 games played.

Conte was touted as a contender to replace Solskjaer after the Liverpool loss, but he has since taken over at top-flight rival Tottenham as Nuno Espirito Santo's successor.

Bolt, a life-long United supporter, believes the club should have been more proactive in moving for the Premier League and Serie A title-winning coach.

"I wanted Conte," he said. "He is going to do so well at Spurs. He is going to get them organised.

"He has been at Chelsea – he won a title. He's been at Inter – he's won a title. He's been at Juve – he's won titles. Everywhere he goes, he structures the team so well.

"In January, he is probably going to get one or two players, then at the end of the season he is probably going to find proper players and bring them in."

United had been expected to challenge for the Premier League title in Solskjaer's third full season at the helm after bringing in Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo.

While his team may have struggled this term, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo has been prolific in front of goal with nine strikes in 12 matches across all competitions.

That includes a last-gasp winner against Villarreal and dramatic late goals to rescue four points home and away to Atalanta in the Champions League.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt, who has been in attendance at Old Trafford this season, feels Ronaldo is being given too much to do on his own.

"We are going to struggle," he said. "Cristiano has saved us every game. One guy has to do all that work. We have not played good football in so long.

"It is so relaxed. We pass so slowly. When Alex Ferguson was manager, we had to win because he would demand you win."

United returns to action following the two-week international break with a trip to Watford on Sunday.