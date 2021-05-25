Azpilicueta has three-match ban overturned

The defender was sent off for violent conduct in the final minute of Chelsea's 2-1 loss at Villa Park on Sunday after appearing to catch Jack Grealish in the face.

Azpilicueta was set to serve a three-match domestic ban at the start of next season, but that has now been overturned by the FA.

An FA statement read: "An independent regulatory commission has removed Cesar Azpilicueta's three-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal."

Despite their final-game loss to Villa, Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

The Blues could yet win UEFA's primary club competition this season, with a huge showdown against domestic rivals Manchester City to come in Porto on Saturday.

Azpilicueta is in contention to start in that Champions League final, having appeared 42 times for Chelsea in all competitions so far this season.

The 31-year-old was this week named in Spain's squad for Euro 2020.