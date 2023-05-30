Atleti claims Poch doesn't want Joao Felix

Felix, 23, joined Chelsea on loan in January for the remainder of the 2022-2023 campaign and went on to score four goals in 20 appearances for the Blues.

After a difficult campaign in which the Blues finished a lowly 12th in the Premier League, Chelsea announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as its new manager.

"The truth is that I can’t tell you the plan with Joao," Cerezo said of Felix, as reported by Marca.

“It’s the news we had yesterday, that the new coach doesn’t have him for Chelsea. We don’t have anything planed yet, Joao is an Atletico player now.”

Atletico paid £113million to sign Felix, who is under contract with them until 2027, from Benfica in 2019.

He has made 131 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side, scoring 34 goals, and helped them win the 2020-21 LaLiga title.