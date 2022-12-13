Arsenal mulling over new signings in January

The Gunners are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City after winning 12 of their 14 games before the season halted for the World Cup.

Arsenal may need to strengthen in attack after Gabriel Jesus underwent surgery on the knee he injured while on duty with Brazil in Qatar.

Arteta revealed the club are exploring their options, including players that have caught his eye during the World Cup.

"We are looking, and we are very active looking at the possibilities," he said after his side overcame Milan on penalties in a friendly in Dubai. "If we can find the players that can strengthen the team, we will try.

"There are a few [from the World Cup] for sure. A few national teams, what some of the national teams are doing is very interesting, and it shows where the game is and how the game is evolving. Any individual player, I will keep it to myself."

The Spaniard was pleased to welcome back Ben White after the England defender's premature exit from England's World Cup camp.

The 25-year-old returned home on November 30 "for personal reasons" without playing in the Three Lions' three group matches, with reports suggesting he departed after a falling out with assistant manager Steve Holland.

"[We are] very pleased [to have White back]. Everybody has been giving him a lot of support and love," Arteta added.

"We know the reasons he had to leave the camp. We are delighted to have him back, and he looked in really good shape. We can't control [speculation]. I know who Ben is, what he needs, what his character is and how happy we all are to have him at the club."

Arsenal resumes its title tilt with a home clash against West Ham on 27 December (AEDT), having won all six top-flight games at Emirates Stadium this term.