Alvarez signs long-term Man City extension

The Argentina FIFA World Cup winner committed to a one-year extension, meaning he is signed up to City through to the end of the 2027-2028 season.

Former River Plate frontman Alvarez has managed 10 goals in 33 games for City to date, starting 14 times and scoring at a rate of one strike every 160.1 minutes.

He is operating in the shadows of Erling Haaland, as the Norwegian enjoys a record-breaking first season in England.

However, City are confident 23-year-old Alvarez is already capable of causing his own damage at the highest level in the club game, and are optimistic he will only improve over the next five years.

Alvarez said after signing up: "I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do. I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfil my potential. I am now focused on getting better and helping City win trophies."

Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football, described Alvarez as "the ideal blueprint for a young footballer".

"His progress so far has been really good, but we are now fully focused on developing his game even further and turning him into one of the best strikers in world football," said Begiristain, who has completed a decade at City since joining from Barcelona.

Alvarez's four goals at the World Cup underlined his rapid progress, with the striker proving a capable foil for Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi.

Begiristain said: "We saw at the World Cup what a special talent he is. To win that trophy at his age is amazing and we are all very proud of what he achieved."