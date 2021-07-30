Alexander-Arnold signs new Liverpool deal

WATCH Liverpool TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Alexander-Arnold has made 179 appearances for the Reds and was a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp's squad that won the Premier League title in 2019-2020, ending the 30-year wait to be crowned top-flight champion again.

Signed and sealed. Red born and bred 2025 🤝🔴 pic.twitter.com/7d8fLMv8Hc — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 30, 2021





The 22-year-old right-back, who made his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in August 2016, has committed his future to Liverpool as he prepares for the new domestic season, having missed out on UEFA Euro 2020 with England because of a thigh injury.



"I'm honoured to be given the opportunity and to be shown the trust in the club to be given an extension, so it was a no-brainer for me," Alexander-Arnold said.



"The state the club is in and where I'm at in my career is always a good option for me. To extend and make sure I'm here longer is always a good thing. I'm made up.



"It's the only club I've ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family.



"It's a proud moment for me – it always is – signing a new contract here. To be given the trust, like I said before, by the club and the staff is an amazing feeling."