Ronaldo is too expensive, says Porto president

Ronaldo had his Manchester United contract terminated last month after he criticised the Red Devils' hierarchy – including manager Erik ten Hag – in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal captain created more headlines at the FIFA World Cup, where he was dropped to the bench for his country’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16, as well as its quarter-final defeat to Morocco.

The 37-year-old, who is using Real Madrid's facilities to train, has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr and the club where he started his career Sporting CP.

However, Da Costa thinks it is unlikely the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will return to Portugal because of his wage demands.

"It's up to him and the clubs interested, but in Portugal, nobody has the capacity to give him what he earns and still wants to earn," he said. "And he deserves that."

The Porto chief also confirmed that veteran defender Pepe is welcome to stay at the club as long as he is fit enough to play.

The former Real Madrid defender turns 40 in February, but shows no signs of slowing down.

He has played seven times for Porto this season and started four of Portugal's five games at Qatar 2022.

Asked if a contract renewal will be available for Pepe, Da Costa said: "As long as he can play and I think he will play for another five or six years."