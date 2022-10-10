PSG owners QSI acquire minority stake in Braga

QSI has turned PSG into a European heavyweight since taking ownership in 2011, during which time the Ligue 1 giant has won 29 trophies.

The Doha-based organisation announced on it has purchased 21.67 per cent of the share capital in Braga, with the deal set to be certified in the coming months.

Braga's best-ever finish in the Primeira Liga came in the 2009-2010 campaign when finishing runner-up to Benfica.The Portuguese club is a European regular, having played in the group stage of the Europa League in seven of the past eight seasons and reached the final in 2011. "Qatar Sports Investments is proud to invest in leading sports businesses and brands around the world, enabling them to reach their full potential.

"Portugal is a country founded on football – with some of the most passionate fans and one of the best talent systems in the world," QSI chairman and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. "SC Braga is an exemplary Portuguese institution – with a proud history, enormous ambition and a reputation for excellence on and off the pitch.

"As an investor and partner, we look forward to the club innovating, growing and developing further – across the men's and women's teams, on the commercial and brand side, and across all the communities and businesses it supports – as SC Braga continues its ambitious path."

Braga president Antonio Salvador added: "Braga is delighted to welcome Qatar Sports Investments as an investor in our club.

"We believe that this is the right shareholder to accelerate our growth and expansion, helping us deliver on our amazing potential as a club.

"The extraordinary experience of Qatar Sports Investments – with its global expertise, acumen and a track record of amazing results across sport and business – will bring enormous value and help us deliver on our ambitious plans.

"It is a great day for our club, our fans and our city, as we look forward to many future successes for SC Braga."

Braga finished fourth in the Portuguese top flight last season, behind powerhouses Porto, Sporting CP and Benfica, and is third after nine matches of the current campaign.