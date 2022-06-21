Benfica signs Brazil winger Neres after Nunez sale

Neres has signed a five-year contract with Benfica, which agreed to pay a reported €15.3million for the skillful 25 year-old.

Neres rose to prominence during a five-year spell at Eredivisie giant Ajax, scoring 47 goals and supplying 34 assists in 180 appearances in all competitions. He impressed during the Dutch giant's run to the Champions League semi-finals under Erik ten Hag in 2018-2019.

The winger left Ajax for Shakhtar last January but never played an official game for the club after the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to the suspension of the country's top flight.

Neres told Benfica's website he was thrilled to have the opportunity to play regularly again in a comfortable setting.

"It is good to arrive in a country where everyone speaks Portuguese, and I am very happy to sign for the club. Benfica is a big club in Europe and in the world," he said.

"Everyone knows how strong Benfica is and how great the club is. I am happy to have the opportunity to play football again, something I love.

"I hope the adaptation will be easy. I lived five years in the Netherlands, where the language and climate are totally different. Here in Portugal, I have everything going for me and I hope it will be easier."

Neres won all seven of his international caps during 2019, starting two games as Brazil won the Copa America, and will hope his move to the 37-time Portuguese champion can aid his chances of breaking back into Tite's squad for the World Cup in Qatar this year.

Benfica allowed another Brazilian winger to leave the club to facilitate the deal, with Everton – who has 25 caps for the Selecao – being sold to Flamengo.