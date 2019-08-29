Maximiliano Urruti's 37th-minute goal proved to be the match-winner at Stade Saputo in Quebec, boosting Montreal's play-off chances.

Vancouver, bottom of the Western Conference, had taken the lead through Yordy Reyna in the 17th minute.

Reyna had a chance to double the Whitecaps' lead eight minutes later, but he saw his penalty pushed away by Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush.

Instead, a Doneil Henry own goal brought Wilmer Cabrera's Montreal level in the 35th minute before Urruti's goal.

Urruti took down a cross at the back post before firing past Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau from inside the area.

Montreal is seventh in the Eastern Conference but level on points with eight-placed Toronto, which has played two fewer games.