Lewis Morgan's brace helped David Beckham's Inter defeat Eastern Conference rival Atlanta United 2-1 in Miami.

In the midst of a three-game winless streak and with just five points from its nine regular-season matches, expansion franchise Inter opened the scoring through Morgan.

A 28th-minute counter-attack led by Rodolfo Pizarro resulted in former Celtic winger Morgan beating Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan from an acute angle.

Atlanta equalised five minutes later when Eric Remedi put the ball over the line from his position on the ground after his initial backheel was blocked by Andres Reyes.

The winning goal came seven minutes before half-time – Morgan restoring Inter's lead with a curling finish from the top of the penalty area.

But not before some wild penalty drama, starting in the 40th minute. Inter goalkeeper Luis Robles saved Ezequiel Barco's attempt but Erick Torres crashed in to convert the rebound.

It was ruled out for encroachment, however, following a video review, though Barco was given a retake after Inter were also penalised for encroachment but Robles thwarted the Atlanta attacker again.

Inter is 13th in the 14-team Eastern Conference, three points adrift of eighth-placed Atlanta and 15 behind leader Columbus Crew.

Toronto is second and two points adrift of Crew after its last-gasp 2-1 win at Canadian rival Impact.

Pablo Piatti's 32nd-minute opener had been cancelled out by Montreal's former Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama eight minutes into the second half.

But Altidore popped up with the winner in the 89th minute, finishing under onrushing Impact goalkeeper Clement Diop, snapping Toronto's run of back-to-back defeats.

Elsewhere, Real Salt Lake accounted for slumping Supporters' Shield holder Los Angeles FC 3-0

Minnesota United edged Dallas 3-2 and Lalas Abubakar's 96th-minute equaliser salvaged a 1-1 draw for Colorado Rapids against in-form Houston Dynamo.