MLS wrap: LAFC clear, Union tops east

Carlos Vela continued his prolific campaign for LA, scoring in a 3-0 win over Columbus Crew in Ohio.

Mark-Anthony Kaye opened the scoring before half-time, neatly tucking away a lovely pass from Latif Blessing.

LAFC left it late to seal its win, Adama Diomande scoring before a brilliant 20-yard strike from Vela made it 3-0.

Vela is up to 12 goals in as many games this MLS season, while LAFC moved five points clear at the top.

LA Galaxy is still second despite a third straight loss, going down to New York City 2-0.

Seattle Sounders joined them on 22 points after overcoming Houston Dynamo 1-0.

In the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia Union went three points clear at the top courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC.

Chris Mavinga's unfortunate own goal gave Philadelphia the lead at BMO Field, only for Alejandro Pozuelo's 20-yard free-kick to bring Toronto level.

But Union found a 68th-minute winner through Jamiro Monteiro, who put away a pass from Kacper Przybylko.

Elsewhere, FC Cincinnati upset Montreal Impact 2-1 and Chicago Fire overcame Minnesota United 2-0.

Colorado Rapids remains winless after going down to Real Salt Lake 3-2, New England Revolution beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 and New York Red Bulls recorded a 3-1 win over FC Dallas.