MLS wrap: LAFC clear, Union tops east

Los Angeles FC moved further clear atop the Western Conference in MLS, while Philadelphia Union is at the summit in the east.

Carlos Vela continued his prolific campaign for LA, scoring in a 3-0 win over Columbus Crew in Ohio.

Mark-Anthony Kaye opened the scoring before half-time, neatly tucking away a lovely pass from Latif Blessing.

LAFC left it late to seal its win, Adama Diomande scoring before a brilliant 20-yard strike from Vela made it 3-0.

Vela is up to 12 goals in as many games this MLS season, while LAFC moved five points clear at the top.

LA Galaxy is still second despite a third straight loss, going down to New York City 2-0.

Seattle Sounders joined them on 22 points after overcoming Houston Dynamo 1-0.

In the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia Union went three points clear at the top courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC.

Chris Mavinga's unfortunate own goal gave Philadelphia the lead at BMO Field, only for Alejandro Pozuelo's 20-yard free-kick to bring Toronto level.

But Union found a 68th-minute winner through Jamiro Monteiro, who put away a pass from Kacper Przybylko.

Elsewhere, FC Cincinnati upset Montreal Impact 2-1 and Chicago Fire overcame Minnesota United 2-0.

Colorado Rapids remains winless after going down to Real Salt Lake 3-2, New England Revolution beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 and New York Red Bulls recorded a 3-1 win over FC Dallas.

