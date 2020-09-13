MLS wrap: Fontana helps Philadelphia close gap

WATCH every MLS round LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Eastern Conference leader Columbus produced a late comeback to draw with Chicago Fire, but its lead is now just three points after Philadelphia enjoyed a win.

Philadelphia left it late to overcome New England Revolution 2-1 at Subaru Park.

With the game locked at 0-0, New England was reduced to 10 men when Matt Polster was shown a second yellow card in the 56th minute.

Just 17 minutes later and Philadelphia took the lead, Anthony Fontana chipping in from close range.

But a fine equaliser from Tajon Buchanan appeared to have New England set to earn a point.

However, there was late drama as Fontana drilled in a wonderful goal from 25 yards in the 95th minute.

Columbus appeared set for its second defeat of the MLS season when it fell 2-0 behind in Chicago.

But Fatai Alashe pulled a goal back for the Crew before Gyasi Zardes's 88th-minute equaliser.

At the bottom of the conference, Inter Miami slumped to a 2-1 loss to Orlando City.

Coming off a win over Atlanta United, Inter suffered its seventh loss in 11 games this season.

Elsewhere, New York Red Bulls recorded a 2-0 win over DC United and New York City edged Cincinnati 2-1.

Nashville enjoyed a 4-2 win over Atlanta United, Dallas beat Houston Dynamo 2-1 and Colorado Rapids thrashed Real Salt Lake 5-0.