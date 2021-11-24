Bradley takes over at Toronto FC

The former United States coach left his role as Los Angeles FC boss last week and has not had long to wait for his next challenge.

Toronto announced on Tuesday that Javier Perez would not be staying on as head coach and they have wasted no time in replacing him.

Perez departed after the club finished second-bottom of the Eastern Conference, with only six wins from 34 matches.

Toronto FC president Bill Manning said: "We are excited for Bob to get to work. We are entering an extremely important off-season and know we have a team that needs a significant makeover.

"Bob has experience putting teams together and in getting them to perform at a high level. He understands the expectations and standards of TFC and is ready to take on this challenge."

A spell in Canada will see Bradley, whose son Michael is captain of Toronto, work in a sixth country.

The three-time MLS Coach of the Year spent four years in charge of LAFC, leading them to top spot in the Western Conference in their second season following their introduction to the competition in 2018.

Bradley helped LAFC reach the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League final, where they were beaten 2-1 by Mexican side Tigres UANL.